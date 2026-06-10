Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Down 3.8% on Insider Selling

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 3.8% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $380.15 and last traded at $381.59. 48,824,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 60,125,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $396.68.

Specifically, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $404.37.

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Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.33, a P/E/G ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.12.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,128,100,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,205.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,459,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,650,811,000 after buying an additional 20,810,386 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,755,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,334,211,000 after buying an additional 7,450,766 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its holdings in Tesla by 882.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,202,060 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,688,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367,507 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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