Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Down 4.8% - Here's What Happened

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) shares fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $422.00 and last traded at $422.24. 51,255,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 62,650,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $443.30.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $395.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Stock Down 4.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 387.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $386.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 80,213 shares of company stock worth $30,851,105 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,128,100,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 3,205.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,459,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,650,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,810,386 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Tesla by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,755,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,334,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450,766 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its position in Tesla by 882.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,202,060 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,688,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367,507 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here