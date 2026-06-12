Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Up 1.8% - What's Next?

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $406.68 and last traded at $406.43. 62,624,676 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 60,021,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $399.15.

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Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. President Capital upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore raised shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $404.37.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 372.87, a P/E/G ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company's 50 day moving average is $397.84 and its 200 day moving average is $416.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after buying an additional 6,538,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $51,647,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $29,426,070,000 after purchasing an additional 375,946 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $19,583,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $17,128,100,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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