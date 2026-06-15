Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Up 1.2% - What's Next?

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) rose 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $416.00 and last traded at $411.15. Approximately 45,095,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 59,898,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $406.43.

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Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla is getting a boost from rising speculation that SpaceX could be merged with Tesla at some point, which investors view as a potential catalyst for unlocking additional value. Article Title

Tesla is getting a boost from rising speculation that SpaceX could be merged with Tesla at some point, which investors view as a potential catalyst for unlocking additional value. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and bullish investors continue to frame Tesla’s long-term upside around robotaxi and Optimus, reinforcing the idea that the stock’s value is increasingly tied to AI and autonomy rather than just EV sales. Article Title

Analysts and bullish investors continue to frame Tesla’s long-term upside around robotaxi and Optimus, reinforcing the idea that the stock’s value is increasingly tied to AI and autonomy rather than just EV sales. Positive Sentiment: Tesla is also benefiting from broader market commentary suggesting its self-driving tech has made meaningful progress, with one analyst saying the company has cracked the autonomous-driving challenge. Article Title

Tesla is also benefiting from broader market commentary suggesting its self-driving tech has made meaningful progress, with one analyst saying the company has cracked the autonomous-driving challenge. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla remains one of the most closely watched stocks on trading platforms, keeping attention high but not providing a direct fundamental catalyst by itself. Article Title

Tesla remains one of the most closely watched stocks on trading platforms, keeping attention high but not providing a direct fundamental catalyst by itself. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported that regulators in Sweden and the Netherlands said Tesla presented misleading Full Self-Driving safety data, which could increase scrutiny around one of Tesla’s most important growth narratives. Article Title

Reuters reported that regulators in Sweden and the Netherlands said Tesla presented misleading Full Self-Driving safety data, which could increase scrutiny around one of Tesla’s most important growth narratives. Negative Sentiment: Separate reports said Tesla’s FSD safety figures may be overstated, adding reputational and regulatory risk around European approval efforts. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. China Renaissance lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Glj Research reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $404.37.

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Tesla Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 377.20, a PEG ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.80. The stock's fifty day moving average is $398.35 and its 200-day moving average is $416.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after buying an additional 6,538,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $51,647,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $29,426,070,000 after purchasing an additional 375,946 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $19,583,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $17,128,100,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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