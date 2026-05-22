Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Up 2% - Time to Buy?

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $431.51 and last traded at $426.01. Approximately 45,679,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 61,842,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $417.85.

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More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s Full Self-Driving rollout in China and subscription-based FSD availability in Europe bolster the case that autonomy could become a bigger growth driver. Article Title

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving rollout in China and subscription-based FSD availability in Europe bolster the case that autonomy could become a bigger growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts and commentators continue to frame Tesla as a robotics and AI company, with bullish chatter around Optimus and the company’s long-term pivot away from being just an automaker. Article Title

Some analysts and commentators continue to frame Tesla as a robotics and AI company, with bullish chatter around Optimus and the company’s long-term pivot away from being just an automaker. Neutral Sentiment: SpaceX’s IPO has dominated investor attention, and while it highlights Musk’s ecosystem, the market is debating whether it will ultimately help Tesla or distract capital and attention away from TSLA. Article Title

SpaceX’s IPO has dominated investor attention, and while it highlights Musk’s ecosystem, the market is debating whether it will ultimately help Tesla or distract capital and attention away from TSLA. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported Tesla is recalling 14,575 Model Y SUVs in the U.S. over a missing weight certification label, adding another quality-control issue to the stock’s recent concerns. Article Title

Reuters reported Tesla is recalling 14,575 Model Y SUVs in the U.S. over a missing weight certification label, adding another quality-control issue to the stock’s recent concerns. Negative Sentiment: Several articles warn that Tesla’s valuation remains stretched and that FSD still faces execution questions, with critics saying the technology is not yet ready to justify the stock’s premium. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $395.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 390.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business's 50 day moving average is $387.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.85.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Tesla's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 83,213 shares of company stock valued at $32,201,105 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Tesla by 29.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $14,487,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 8.8% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $21,571,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $18,846,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 26.0% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $8,019,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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