Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Down 2.9% After Insider Selling

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) fell 2.9% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $405.33 and last traded at $409.99. 51,656,678 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 62,547,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $422.24.

Specifically, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. BNP Paribas Exane raised Tesla from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. China Renaissance dropped their price target on Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $395.20.

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Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Elon Musk reiterated that Tesla expects fully self-driving vehicles without human safety monitors to become more common in the U.S. later this year, reinforcing the long-term bull case tied to autonomy and robotaxi growth. Article title

Elon Musk reiterated that Tesla expects fully self-driving vehicles without human safety monitors to become more common in the U.S. later this year, reinforcing the long-term bull case tied to autonomy and robotaxi growth. Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s robotaxi and AI narrative remains a major investor focus, with Musk saying AI could drive most transportation within a decade and robotaxis could become widespread by year-end, which supports expectations for future growth beyond vehicle sales. Article title

Tesla’s robotaxi and AI narrative remains a major investor focus, with Musk saying AI could drive most transportation within a decade and robotaxis could become widespread by year-end, which supports expectations for future growth beyond vehicle sales. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary continues to frame Tesla as a central winner in consumer-discretionary portfolios and a key holding in major ETFs, underscoring its market leadership and importance to passive fund flows. Article title

Some commentary continues to frame Tesla as a central winner in consumer-discretionary portfolios and a key holding in major ETFs, underscoring its market leadership and importance to passive fund flows. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted SpaceX speculation, including talk of a possible IPO and merger scenarios, but these are indirect to TSLA and are not immediate fundamentals for Tesla’s core auto business. Article title

Several articles highlighted SpaceX speculation, including talk of a possible IPO and merger scenarios, but these are indirect to TSLA and are not immediate fundamentals for Tesla’s core auto business. Negative Sentiment: Tesla raised prices on some Model Y trims, and multiple reports said investors reacted poorly because higher prices could weigh on demand in an already competitive EV market. Article title

Tesla raised prices on some Model Y trims, and multiple reports said investors reacted poorly because higher prices could weigh on demand in an already competitive EV market. Negative Sentiment: A court-related setback over Tesla’s Full Self-Driving promises added legal and reputational pressure, reinforcing concerns that the company’s autonomy claims may face scrutiny. Article title

A court-related setback over Tesla’s Full Self-Driving promises added legal and reputational pressure, reinforcing concerns that the company’s autonomy claims may face scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: Robotaxi crash reports and broader criticism of Tesla’s self-driving rollout are likely adding to investor caution around execution risk and regulatory oversight. Article title

Robotaxi crash reports and broader criticism of Tesla’s self-driving rollout are likely adding to investor caution around execution risk and regulatory oversight. Negative Sentiment: Hedge-fund disclosures showed several managers trimming Tesla exposure, which can signal fading institutional enthusiasm in the near term. Article title

Tesla Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 376.14, a PEG ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $386.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial grew its holdings in Tesla by 66.7% during the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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