Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Down 3% - Time to Sell?

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) was down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $384.24 and last traded at $396.68. Approximately 59,073,748 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 60,215,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $408.95.

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Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Phillip Securities reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $404.37.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Trading Down 3.0%

The company's fifty day moving average is $396.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.93, a P/E/G ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 55,218 shares of company stock worth $20,609,455 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $17,128,100,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3,205.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,459,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,650,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,810,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,755,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,334,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450,766 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 882.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,202,060 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,688,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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