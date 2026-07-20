Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Down 3% - What's Next?

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $369.43 and last traded at $369.57. 33,616,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 56,805,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $380.84.

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Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. China Renaissance dropped their price target on Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 1st. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore raised shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $408.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Stock Down 3.0%

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $409.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 339.06, a P/E/G ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 578 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SilverOak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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