Tesla's (TSLA) "Equal Weight" Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "equal weight" rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $415.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer's stock. Morgan Stanley's price target indicates a potential upside of 6.15% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. HSBC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $403.92.

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Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $34.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $390.94. 46,170,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,515,336. Tesla has a twelve month low of $288.77 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $407.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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