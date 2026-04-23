Tesla's (TSLA) "Hold" Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $480.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. President Capital cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $424.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $397.26.

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Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $387.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 1 year low of $244.43 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 358.81, a PEG ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.91. The company's 50-day moving average is $387.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,166,913.80. This trade represents a 43.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $17,128,100,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3,205.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,459,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,650,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,810,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,755,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,334,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450,766 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 882.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,202,060 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,688,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

More Tesla News

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Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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