Tesla's (TSLA) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Sunday,MarketScreener reports.

TSLA has been the topic of several other reports. China Renaissance decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $405.06.

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Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $400.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $403.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 367.42, a P/E/G ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla has a 1 year low of $288.77 and a 1 year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588 over the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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