Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Tetra Tech from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

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Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $43.14. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 8.58%.The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.580 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.38-0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director Jeffrey R. Feeler bought 1,900 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $50,179.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $50,179. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $107,603,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 585.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 64,401 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 55,001 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 286,772 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 103,582 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 216,917 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 88,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 992,633 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $33,293,000 after purchasing an additional 74,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company's stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

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