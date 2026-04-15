Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTI shares. Clear Str cut shares of Tetra Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Tetra Technologies from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Tetra Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tetra Technologies from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,456,975 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $48,628,000 after buying an additional 174,028 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,046,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tetra Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,419,796 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $25,414,000 after buying an additional 72,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,472,939 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $32,541,000 after purchasing an additional 350,051 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Technologies by 13.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,416,017 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $19,642,000 after purchasing an additional 414,076 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TTI opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 420.50 and a beta of 1.22. Tetra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54.

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $146.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.98 million. Tetra Technologies had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 0.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tetra Technologies will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Technologies Company Profile

Tetra Technologies, Inc NYSE: TTI is a provider of specialized products and services to the upstream oil and gas industry. The company operates through two primary segments: Oilfield Services, which offers hydraulic fracturing and wellsite fluid systems, and Chemical Solutions, which manufactures and delivers a broad range of drilling, completion and production chemicals. Tetra's integrated service model spans the design, blending and on-site delivery of fluids, as well as pumping equipment and related wellsite operations.

Within the Oilfield Services segment, Tetra supplies pressure pumping fleets and associated equipment to support onshore hydraulic fracturing and well placement activities.

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