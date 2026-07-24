Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.8750.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTI shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Tetra Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Technologies from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

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Insider Activity at Tetra Technologies

In other Tetra Technologies news, CEO Brady M. Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $536,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,965,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,789,699.04. This represents a 1.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt Hallead acquired 22,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $216,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 170,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,733.04. The trade was a 14.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 6.27% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Tetra Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTI. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Tetra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Tetra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tetra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tetra Technologies by 647.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tetra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Technologies Stock Down 6.4%

NYSE TTI opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Tetra Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86.

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.20 million. Tetra Technologies had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 10.50%. On average, analysts predict that Tetra Technologies will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tetra Technologies

Tetra Technologies, Inc NYSE: TTI is a provider of specialized products and services to the upstream oil and gas industry. The company operates through two primary segments: Oilfield Services, which offers hydraulic fracturing and wellsite fluid systems, and Chemical Solutions, which manufactures and delivers a broad range of drilling, completion and production chemicals. Tetra's integrated service model spans the design, blending and on-site delivery of fluids, as well as pumping equipment and related wellsite operations.

Within the Oilfield Services segment, Tetra supplies pressure pumping fleets and associated equipment to support onshore hydraulic fracturing and well placement activities.

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