Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Cut to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TEVA. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.78.

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Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 0.8%

TEVA stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $32.82. 6,638,115 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,223,980. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $37.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 153,251 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $5,457,268.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 172,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,131,472.24. The trade was a 47.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 144,180 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $5,044,858.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 80,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,792.40. This trade represents a 64.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 465,931 shares of company stock worth $16,332,989 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 547.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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