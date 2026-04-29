Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 17,205 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 44% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,916 call options.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 345,810 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $11,633,048.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,559.92. This represents a 85.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Daniell sold 17,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $547,732.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 85,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,860.85. The trade was a 16.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 920,901 shares of company stock worth $30,056,789 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,715 shares of the company's stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,133 shares of the company's stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $38.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Teva Pharmaceutical Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — Teva reported $0.53 EPS vs. $0.52 consensus and revenue of $3.98B vs. $3.85B expected; results were driven by branded medicines growth and helped the company top estimates. Teva beats Q1 estimates

Q1 beat — Teva reported $0.53 EPS vs. $0.52 consensus and revenue of $3.98B vs. $3.85B expected; results were driven by branded medicines growth and helped the company top estimates. Positive Sentiment: Acquisition announced — Teva will acquire Emalex Biosciences for $700M cash up front (with up to additional contingent consideration) to gain ecopipam, an NDA‑ready, first‑in‑class dopamine D1 antagonist for pediatric Tourette syndrome that has orphan and Fast Track designations and positive Phase 3 data; NDA expected 2H‑2026 — a strategic buy to bolster the neuroscience/innovative portfolio. Teva to Acquire Emalex Biosciences

Acquisition announced — Teva will acquire Emalex Biosciences for $700M cash up front (with up to additional contingent consideration) to gain ecopipam, an NDA‑ready, first‑in‑class dopamine D1 antagonist for pediatric Tourette syndrome that has orphan and Fast Track designations and positive Phase 3 data; NDA expected 2H‑2026 — a strategic buy to bolster the neuroscience/innovative portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Branded product traction — Partnered product UZEDY (Medincell/Teva) posted U.S. net sales of $63M in Q1, up 62% YoY, supporting Teva’s branded growth narrative. Medincell UZEDY Q1 sales

Branded product traction — Partnered product UZEDY (Medincell/Teva) posted U.S. net sales of $63M in Q1, up 62% YoY, supporting Teva’s branded growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction — Coverage notes and headlines highlight a “surge” as investors price in the company’s growth pivot and the Q1 beat. Teva Surges As Its New Growth Strategy Hits A Key Inflection Point

Market reaction — Coverage notes and headlines highlight a “surge” as investors price in the company’s growth pivot and the Q1 beat. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance largely in line — FY‑2026 EPS guidance was set at $2.57–$2.77 (consensus ~2.66) and revenue guidance $16.4–$16.8B (consensus ~$16.5B). The range leaves room for execution risk but is not a big negative surprise. Q1 2026 Press Release

Guidance largely in line — FY‑2026 EPS guidance was set at $2.57–$2.77 (consensus ~2.66) and revenue guidance $16.4–$16.8B (consensus ~$16.5B). The range leaves room for execution risk but is not a big negative surprise. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing generic pressure — Management noted lower revenues from lenalidomide capsules (generic Revlimid) which weighed on sales growth; continued generics erosion remains a watch item for margin and top‑line stability. Q1 results & commentary

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 11.8%

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $3.72 on Wednesday, hitting $35.34. 7,986,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,033,427. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $37.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 46.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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