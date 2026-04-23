Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Plans $0.20 Dividend

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI - Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Monday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st.

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Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCBI traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.58. The company's stock had a trading volume of 672,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,097. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.74. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $108.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $323.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $318.10 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.52%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $453,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 169,587 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,847,929.03. This trade represents a 13.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paola M. Arbour purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,671 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $610,396.50. This trade represents a 17.63% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 49,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,855. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $441,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 153.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 123,900 shares of the bank's stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 75,061 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,975 shares of the bank's stock valued at $22,314,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,242 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 145.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,909 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,971 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Texas Capital Bank. The company specializes in providing commercial banking services to middle-market companies, entrepreneurs, professional service firms, real estate developers, and not-for-profit organizations. Its broad range of offerings includes commercial lending, treasury and cash management, real estate finance, equipment finance, and energy lending, all designed to address the unique financial needs of businesses navigating growth and market challenges.

In addition to its core commercial banking capabilities, Texas Capital Bancshares delivers private banking and wealth management services for business owners and high-net-worth individuals.

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