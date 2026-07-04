Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). In a filing disclosed on July 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Texas Capital Bancshares stock on June 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group NASDAQ: DSGX on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Roadhouse NASDAQ: TXRH on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Semtech NASDAQ: SMTC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings NYSE: RBC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microchip Technology NASDAQ: MCHP on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cytokinetics NASDAQ: CYTK on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group NASDAQ: CRDO on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of CECO Environmental NASDAQ: CECO on 6/30/2026.

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Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $103.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.26 and a 200-day moving average of $98.47. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $75.41 and a one year high of $108.92.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 17.71%.The business had revenue of $323.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $318.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Texas Capital Bancshares's dividend payout ratio is 10.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,975 shares of the bank's stock valued at $22,314,000 after acquiring an additional 14,240 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 57,777.8% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,090 shares of the bank's stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,299,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 468,000 shares of the bank's stock valued at $42,373,000 after purchasing an additional 68,539 shares during the period. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth $3,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $110.00 target price on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $106.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Texas Capital Bancshares

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Rob C. Holmes sold 49,500 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $5,010,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 167,635 shares in the company, valued at $16,968,014.70. This trade represents a 22.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anna M. Alvarado sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $353,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,403,619.50. This represents a 12.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 102,100 shares of company stock worth $10,366,023 over the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Texas Capital Bank. The company specializes in providing commercial banking services to middle-market companies, entrepreneurs, professional service firms, real estate developers, and not-for-profit organizations. Its broad range of offerings includes commercial lending, treasury and cash management, real estate finance, equipment finance, and energy lending, all designed to address the unique financial needs of businesses navigating growth and market challenges.

In addition to its core commercial banking capabilities, Texas Capital Bancshares delivers private banking and wealth management services for business owners and high-net-worth individuals.

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