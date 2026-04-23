Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $93.74 and traded as high as $104.63. Texas Capital Bancshares shares last traded at $102.54, with a volume of 680,047 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $100.75.

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Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.74. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.30. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.52%.The business had revenue of $327.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $324.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Paola M. Arbour purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,671 shares in the company, valued at $610,396.50. The trade was a 17.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $453,800.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 169,587 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,847,929.03. This represents a 13.37% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 49,500 shares of company stock worth $1,252,855. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,603 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 560,070 shares of the bank's stock valued at $41,837,000 after buying an additional 20,231 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 29.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 107,761 shares of the bank's stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 24,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,559 shares of the bank's stock valued at $11,875,000 after buying an additional 37,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company's stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Texas Capital Bank. The company specializes in providing commercial banking services to middle-market companies, entrepreneurs, professional service firms, real estate developers, and not-for-profit organizations. Its broad range of offerings includes commercial lending, treasury and cash management, real estate finance, equipment finance, and energy lending, all designed to address the unique financial needs of businesses navigating growth and market challenges.

In addition to its core commercial banking capabilities, Texas Capital Bancshares delivers private banking and wealth management services for business owners and high-net-worth individuals.

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