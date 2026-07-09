Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.85 per share and revenue of $333.3470 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $323.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Texas Capital Bancshares's revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $101.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.41 and a 200-day moving average of $98.69. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $75.41 and a 52-week high of $108.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Texas Capital Bancshares's dividend payout ratio is 10.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Fundamental Research set a $110.00 target price on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $106.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Texas Capital Bancshares

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rob C. Holmes sold 49,500 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $5,010,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 167,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,968,014.70. The trade was a 22.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna M. Alvarado sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $353,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,619.50. This trade represents a 12.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 102,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,366,023 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.91% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 793.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the bank's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 452.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the bank's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company's stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Texas Capital Bank. The company specializes in providing commercial banking services to middle-market companies, entrepreneurs, professional service firms, real estate developers, and not-for-profit organizations. Its broad range of offerings includes commercial lending, treasury and cash management, real estate finance, equipment finance, and energy lending, all designed to address the unique financial needs of businesses navigating growth and market challenges.

In addition to its core commercial banking capabilities, Texas Capital Bancshares delivers private banking and wealth management services for business owners and high-net-worth individuals.

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