Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $267.1077.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright cut Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total value of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total value of $13,818,943.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 52,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,294,376.64. The trade was a 49.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $301.12 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $152.73 and a one year high of $331.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $274.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.18.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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