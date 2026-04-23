Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.20% from the company's previous close.

Get Texas Instruments alerts: Sign Up

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Texas Instruments from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho set a $215.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $252.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN traded up $43.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $279.45. 18,919,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,562,095. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.89 and a 200-day moving average of $189.75. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $152.73 and a 52 week high of $284.12. The stock has a market cap of $254.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $2,973,122.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 45,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,480,364.70. This represents a 22.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $696,647.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,838.60. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 114,284 shares of company stock worth $25,531,935 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $2,516,628,000. Amundi grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,717,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,147 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,608,265 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,013,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,062 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,019,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,273,233 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,129,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,174 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Texas Instruments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Texas Instruments wasn't on the list.

While Texas Instruments currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here