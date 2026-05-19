Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Mizuho

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Mizuho from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Mizuho's price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.20% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TXN. Bank of America raised Texas Instruments from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays set a $175.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $340.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $263.65.

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Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.7%

TXN stock opened at $300.60 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $152.73 and a 12 month high of $310.29. The firm's 50-day moving average is $229.92 and its 200 day moving average is $202.51. The company has a market capitalization of $273.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total value of $13,818,943.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 52,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,294,376.64. The trade was a 49.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Guardian Partners Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. now owns 46,611 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,074,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Texas Instruments by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 9,064,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,759,727,000 after buying an additional 752,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Constant Guidance Financial LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 184.1% in the first quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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