Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Reaches New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $313.15 and last traded at $310.5690, with a volume of 1139496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $298.39.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $263.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.49. The company has a market cap of $286.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total value of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $2,708,051.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,528,982.66. This trade represents a 19.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $2,516,628,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 33.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,402,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,184,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,601 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 61.0% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,717,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,147 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,608,265 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,013,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,062 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,019,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,695 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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