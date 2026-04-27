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Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) VP Sells $5,003,176.95 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Texas Instruments logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Texas Instruments VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares at an average price of $272.43 for a total of $5,003,176.95, cutting his stake by 18.47% to 81,085 shares valued at about $22.09 million.
  • Q1 beat and upbeat guidance: TI reported $1.68 EPS vs. $1.37 expected and $4.83B revenue (up 18.6% YoY but slightly below estimates) and set Q2 2026 guidance of $1.77–$2.05 EPS.
  • Dividend and mixed analyst views: The company declared a $1.42 quarterly dividend (ex-dividend May 5, yield ~2.1%, DPR 97.26%), and while several analysts raised price targets after the results, the consensus rating remains a "Hold" with an average target of $257.68.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total value of $5,003,176.95. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 81,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,089,986.55. The trade was a 18.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $7.64 on Monday, hitting $269.50. 9,960,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,774,001. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.73 and a 52 week high of $287.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.22. The company has a market cap of $245.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Texas Instruments from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $257.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Texas Instruments News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Severin Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 647 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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