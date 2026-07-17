Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Hold" from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.0476.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

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View Our Latest Stock Report on TXRH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lloyd Paul Marshall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $178,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,841,538.84. This represents a 8.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sean G. Renfroe sold 426 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.53, for a total value of $82,017.78. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $165,575.80. This trade represents a 33.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 6,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,864 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company's stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $197.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.33. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $153.82 and a fifty-two week high of $197.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.85%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Texas Roadhouse's payout ratio is 47.92%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.

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