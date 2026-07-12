Textron (NYSE:TXT) Cut to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Textron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Textron from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $109.00 target price on Textron in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $102.80.

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Textron Price Performance

TXT traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.93. 607,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Textron has a 1 year low of $75.80 and a 1 year high of $101.57. The business's 50 day moving average price is $91.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.89.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.15. Textron had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 6.15%.The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 2,517 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $234,307.53. Following the sale, the director owned 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $801,597.99. This trade represents a 22.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Kennedy bought 10,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.98 per share, with a total value of $988,594.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 20,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,935,148.76. The trade was a 104.44% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Textron by 3,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company's stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

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