Textron (NYSE:TXT) Issues Earnings Results

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. Textron had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 6.15%. Textron updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.400-6.600 EPS.

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Textron Stock Performance

NYSE:TXT opened at $96.09 on Tuesday. Textron has a twelve month low of $75.80 and a twelve month high of $101.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Textron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXT shares. Wall Street Zen raised Textron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $97.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Textron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $103.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TXT

Insider Activity

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 2,517 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $234,307.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $801,597.99. The trade was a 22.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Kennedy bought 10,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.98 per share, with a total value of $988,594.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,935,148.76. The trade was a 104.44% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textron

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Textron by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,464,324 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $825,193,000 after buying an additional 244,017 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,270,901 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $698,808,000 after buying an additional 140,713 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,257,533 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $613,327,000 after buying an additional 66,747 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,357,182 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $466,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,551,781 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $222,455,000 after acquiring an additional 405,314 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

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