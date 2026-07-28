Textron (NYSE:TXT) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.400-6.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.6 billion.

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Textron Stock Performance

NYSE TXT opened at $96.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. Textron has a twelve month low of $75.80 and a twelve month high of $101.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 6.15%.Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Textron will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Textron's payout ratio is currently 1.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TXT. UBS Group upped their target price on Textron from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $97.00 price target on Textron in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Textron from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $103.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TXT

Insider Transactions at Textron

In other news, Director Thomas A. Kennedy bought 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.98 per share, with a total value of $988,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,935,148.76. This trade represents a 104.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $234,307.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,597.99. This represents a 22.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textron

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 653 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company's stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

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