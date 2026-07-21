Textron (TXT) Expected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.52 per share and revenue of $3.8057 billion for the quarter. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.15. Textron had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Textron to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Textron Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:TXT opened at $90.82 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $90.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. Textron has a 12 month low of $75.80 and a 12 month high of $101.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Textron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Textron from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Textron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $103.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on Textron

Key Stories Impacting Textron

Here are the key news stories impacting Textron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Textron’s Pipistrel unit launched the new Voyager training aircraft at EAA AirVenture, and Epic Flight Academy agreed to buy up to 50 units, including initial deliveries starting in 2027. That gives the new model a commercial customer and signals demand from flight schools. Article Title

Textron’s Pipistrel unit launched the new Voyager training aircraft at EAA AirVenture, and Epic Flight Academy agreed to buy up to 50 units, including initial deliveries starting in 2027. That gives the new model a commercial customer and signals demand from flight schools. Positive Sentiment: Bell Textron announced delivery of its 700th Bell 505 helicopter at Farnborough, highlighting continued global demand for the platform and reinforcing strength in the company’s helicopter franchise. Article Title

Bell Textron announced delivery of its 700th Bell 505 helicopter at Farnborough, highlighting continued global demand for the platform and reinforcing strength in the company’s helicopter franchise. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media commentary pointed to Textron’s new aircraft orders and Bell demand as evidence that the stock remains undervalued, which can support investor sentiment around the name. Article Title

Analysts and media commentary pointed to Textron’s new aircraft orders and Bell demand as evidence that the stock remains undervalued, which can support investor sentiment around the name. Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage from Business Wire and other outlets repeated the Pipistrel Voyager launch and Epic Flight Academy order details, adding visibility but not new material information beyond the initial announcement.

Additional coverage from Business Wire and other outlets repeated the Pipistrel Voyager launch and Epic Flight Academy order details, adding visibility but not new material information beyond the initial announcement. Neutral Sentiment: Textron was also noted to have received a stock rating upgrade from Wall Street Zen, though the article provided little detail on the rationale or broader impact.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 2,517 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $234,307.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $801,597.99. This trade represents a 22.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 10,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.98 per share, with a total value of $988,594.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 20,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,935,148.76. The trade was a 104.44% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Textron by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 653 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Textron by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 14,123 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 998 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

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