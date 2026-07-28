TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

TFI International has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years. TFI International has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TFI International to earn $7.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

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TFI International Stock Up 1.6%

TFII stock traded up $2.27 on Tuesday, reaching $148.14. 753,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,049. TFI International has a one year low of $80.63 and a one year high of $167.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.70.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.26. TFI International had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 3.79%.The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. TFI International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TFI International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TFI International this week:

Positive Sentiment: TFI reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.85 per share , exceeding the $1.59 consensus estimate and rising from $1.34 a year earlier. Revenue of $2.29 billion also topped expectations of $2.23 billion, while reported profit increased to approximately $136.2 million from $98.2 million. TFI International Q2 earnings and revenue beat estimates

TFI reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , exceeding the $1.59 consensus estimate and rising from $1.34 a year earlier. Revenue of $2.29 billion also topped expectations of $2.23 billion, while reported profit increased to approximately $136.2 million from $98.2 million. Positive Sentiment: Management guided to third-quarter 2026 EPS of $1.70 to $1.80 , above the $1.60 analyst consensus, signaling continued earnings momentum. TFI International announces second-quarter results

Management guided to third-quarter 2026 EPS of , above the $1.60 analyst consensus, signaling continued earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analysts broadly raised their valuation expectations: JPMorgan increased its target to $175 and maintained an overweight rating; RBC raised its target to $171 with an outperform rating; National Bank and Stifel lifted targets to $161 and $160, respectively; and Scotia raised its target to $263 with a sector-outperform rating. Citi trimmed its target to $180 but retained a buy rating. Analyst rating changes

Analysts broadly raised their valuation expectations: JPMorgan increased its target to $175 and maintained an overweight rating; RBC raised its target to $171 with an outperform rating; National Bank and Stifel lifted targets to $161 and $160, respectively; and Scotia raised its target to $263 with a sector-outperform rating. Citi trimmed its target to $180 but retained a buy rating. Neutral Sentiment: Initial earnings commentary indicated that TFI’s truckload business performed particularly well, while less-than-truckload operations did not keep pace, highlighting uneven performance across segments. TFI first look: truckload shines, LTL lags

Initial earnings commentary indicated that TFI’s truckload business performed particularly well, while less-than-truckload operations did not keep pace, highlighting uneven performance across segments. Negative Sentiment: GuruFocus estimated TFI’s GF Value at $131.72 versus a recent share price near $145.87, suggesting the stock may be valued above its intrinsic-value estimate after a prior decline. GuruFocus valuation analysis

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc NYSE: TFII is a leading North American transport and logistics company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries that provide truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), specialized freight, package and courier, and logistics services. By integrating these operations, TFI delivers comprehensive end-to-end solutions, including long-haul and regional transportation, expedited delivery, warehousing, and cross-border freight movement.

Originally founded in 1957 as a regional trucking outfit in Cabano, Quebec, TFI International has expanded significantly through a disciplined acquisition strategy.

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