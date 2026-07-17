TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.2667.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on TFI International from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TFI International from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $131.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFII

TFI International Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $156.93 on Friday. TFI International has a 52-week low of $80.63 and a 52-week high of $167.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 3.79%.TFI International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TFI International's dividend payout ratio is 52.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 47.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 408 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc NYSE: TFII is a leading North American transport and logistics company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries that provide truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), specialized freight, package and courier, and logistics services. By integrating these operations, TFI delivers comprehensive end-to-end solutions, including long-haul and regional transportation, expedited delivery, warehousing, and cross-border freight movement.

Originally founded in 1957 as a regional trucking outfit in Cabano, Quebec, TFI International has expanded significantly through a disciplined acquisition strategy.

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