TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $263.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Scotia from $260.00 to $263.00 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "sector outperform" rating on the stock. Scotia's price target points to a potential upside of 76.06% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TFII. Zacks Research upgraded TFI International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a $159.00 price target on TFI International and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on TFI International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on TFI International from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $169.88.

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TFI International Price Performance

Shares of TFI International stock traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.38. The company's stock had a trading volume of 454,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,828. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.70. TFI International has a 12-month low of $80.63 and a 12-month high of $167.69.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.26. TFI International had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 3.79%.The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. TFI International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. Analysts expect that TFI International will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in TFI International by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 125,737 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,275,000 after buying an additional 64,108 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TFI International by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,057 shares of the company's stock worth $12,499,000 after buying an additional 49,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TFI International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,510 shares of the company's stock worth $76,293,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,484,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in TFI International by 234.2% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 16,106 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 11,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company's stock.

TFI International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TFI International this week:

Positive Sentiment: TFI reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.85 per share , well above the $1.59 consensus estimate and up from $1.34 a year earlier. Revenue reached $2.29 billion, also exceeding the $2.23 billion estimate, while reported profit rose to approximately $136.2 million from $98.2 million. TFI International Q2 earnings and revenues beat estimates

TFI reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , well above the $1.59 consensus estimate and up from $1.34 a year earlier. Revenue reached $2.29 billion, also exceeding the $2.23 billion estimate, while reported profit rose to approximately $136.2 million from $98.2 million. Positive Sentiment: Management guided to third-quarter EPS of $1.70 to $1.80 , above the $1.60 analyst consensus, signaling expectations for continued earnings momentum. TFI International Announces 2026 Second Quarter Results

Management guided to third-quarter EPS of , above the $1.60 analyst consensus, signaling expectations for continued earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $175 from $164 and maintained an overweight rating. RBC increased its target to $171 from $158 and assigned an outperform rating, reinforcing expectations for additional appreciation.

JPMorgan raised its price target to $175 from $164 and maintained an overweight rating. RBC increased its target to $171 from $158 and assigned an outperform rating, reinforcing expectations for additional appreciation. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup maintained a buy rating and still sees substantial upside, although it trimmed its target modestly to $180 from $182.

Citigroup maintained a buy rating and still sees substantial upside, although it trimmed its target modestly to $180 from $182. Neutral Sentiment: Stifel lifted its target to $160 from $150 but retained a hold rating, indicating that the improved outlook may already be partly reflected in the valuation.

Stifel lifted its target to $160 from $150 but retained a hold rating, indicating that the improved outlook may already be partly reflected in the valuation. Negative Sentiment: Initial commentary indicated that the truckload business performed strongly, while less-than-truckload operations lagged, suggesting uneven performance across TFI’s transportation segments. TFI first look: truckload shines, LTL doesn’t keep up

Initial commentary indicated that the truckload business performed strongly, while less-than-truckload operations lagged, suggesting uneven performance across TFI’s transportation segments. Negative Sentiment: At around $146 in one valuation analysis, TFI traded above a calculated GF Value of $131.72, highlighting valuation risk after its strong longer-term advance. TFI International valuation analysis

About TFI International

TFI International Inc NYSE: TFII is a leading North American transport and logistics company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries that provide truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), specialized freight, package and courier, and logistics services. By integrating these operations, TFI delivers comprehensive end-to-end solutions, including long-haul and regional transportation, expedited delivery, warehousing, and cross-border freight movement.

Originally founded in 1957 as a regional trucking outfit in Cabano, Quebec, TFI International has expanded significantly through a disciplined acquisition strategy.

Further Reading

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