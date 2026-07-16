TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Shares Up 7.2% - What's Next?

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII - Get Free Report) traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $156.73 and last traded at $156.7960. 43,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 397,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.23.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TFII shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TFI International from $131.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TD increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on TFI International from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of TFI International from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TFI International

TFI International Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.09.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 3.79%.TFI International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.600 EPS. Analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. TFI International's dividend payout ratio is presently 52.37%.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,029,871 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TFI International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,510 shares of the company's stock worth $76,293,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TFI International by 234.2% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 16,106 shares of the company's stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares during the period. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,484,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in TFI International by 47.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 408 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company's stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc NYSE: TFII is a leading North American transport and logistics company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries that provide truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), specialized freight, package and courier, and logistics services. By integrating these operations, TFI delivers comprehensive end-to-end solutions, including long-haul and regional transportation, expedited delivery, warehousing, and cross-border freight movement.

Originally founded in 1957 as a regional trucking outfit in Cabano, Quebec, TFI International has expanded significantly through a disciplined acquisition strategy.

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