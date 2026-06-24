TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Hits New 1-Year High - What's Next?

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $17.0050, with a volume of 317051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of TFS Financial in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered TFS Financial from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of TFS Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on TFS Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.50.

View Our Latest Report on TFSL

TFS Financial Trading Up 0.3%

The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08. TFS Financial had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $85.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.70 million. Analysts forecast that TFS Financial Corporation will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. TFS Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Meredith S. Weil sold 4,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $72,508.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 38,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,464. This represents a 10.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew J. Rubino sold 6,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $100,188.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 21,310 shares of the company's stock, valued at $323,485.80. This represents a 23.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders purchased 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $529,200 and sold 38,777 shares valued at $595,709. Insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFS Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,083,792 shares of the bank's stock worth $43,324,000 after buying an additional 152,041 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,533,382 shares of the bank's stock valued at $33,377,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in TFS Financial by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,966,004 shares of the bank's stock worth $26,305,000 after acquiring an additional 387,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,869,302 shares of the bank's stock worth $25,011,000 after acquiring an additional 352,093 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 5.4% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,019,107 shares of the bank's stock valued at $13,197,000 after purchasing an additional 52,350 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for TFS Capital Bank, headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company offers commercial banking and specialty finance solutions designed to meet the unique needs of small and mid-sized businesses. Through its bank charter, TFS Financial provides a full suite of deposit products alongside a range of lending options tailored to growing enterprises.

The bank's lending portfolio includes equipment financing, working capital lines of credit, and term loans structured to support capital expenditures and operational needs.

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