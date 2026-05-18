TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Hits New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $15.59 and last traded at $15.4650, with a volume of 191244 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

Specifically, Director Daniel F. Weir bought 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $105,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 42,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $645,003.86. This represents a 19.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Daniel F. Weir acquired 21,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $313,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 51,043 shares in the company, valued at $761,051.13. This represents a 69.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFSL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on TFS Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on TFS Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research raised TFS Financial to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TFSL

TFS Financial Stock Up 1.0%

The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company's 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $85.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $84.70 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.42%. Equities analysts forecast that TFS Financial Corporation will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. TFS Financial's dividend payout ratio is 342.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFS Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFSL. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,533,382 shares of the bank's stock valued at $33,377,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 253.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,950 shares of the bank's stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 40,098 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $498,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,019 shares of the bank's stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 289.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 254,651 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 189,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company's stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for TFS Capital Bank, headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company offers commercial banking and specialty finance solutions designed to meet the unique needs of small and mid-sized businesses. Through its bank charter, TFS Financial provides a full suite of deposit products alongside a range of lending options tailored to growing enterprises.

The bank's lending portfolio includes equipment financing, working capital lines of credit, and term loans structured to support capital expenditures and operational needs.

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