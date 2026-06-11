TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Sets New 1-Year High - What's Next?

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.83 and last traded at $16.8760, with a volume of 30866 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded TFS Financial from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on TFS Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on TFS Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TFSL

TFS Financial Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 0.72.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08. TFS Financial had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $85.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $84.70 million. Analysts predict that TFS Financial Corporation will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. TFS Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 342.42%.

Insider Transactions at TFS Financial

In other TFS Financial news, CFO Meredith S. Weil sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $205,101.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 38,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,736.80. This represents a 26.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cathy W. Zbanek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $152,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 61,101 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $932,401.26. This trade represents a 14.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 35,000 shares of company stock worth $529,200 and have sold 34,461 shares worth $523,201. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFS Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,957 shares of the bank's stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,009,309 shares of the bank's stock worth $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 215,491 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the bank's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 1,237.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,658 shares of the bank's stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,245 shares of the bank's stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company's stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for TFS Capital Bank, headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company offers commercial banking and specialty finance solutions designed to meet the unique needs of small and mid-sized businesses. Through its bank charter, TFS Financial provides a full suite of deposit products alongside a range of lending options tailored to growing enterprises.

The bank's lending portfolio includes equipment financing, working capital lines of credit, and term loans structured to support capital expenditures and operational needs.

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