The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.176 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

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AES has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. AES has a dividend payout ratio of 31.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AES to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

AES Stock Performance

AES stock opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. AES has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.03. The stock's 50-day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $14.47.

AES (NYSE:AES - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. AES had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AES will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Company Profile

AES Corporation is a global energy company focused on the generation and distribution of electricity across diversified markets. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, AES develops, builds and operates power plants and distribution systems that serve residential, industrial and commercial customers. The company's portfolio includes thermal, renewable and battery energy storage facilities designed to deliver reliable and sustainable electricity solutions.

Through its subsidiaries, AES operates a balanced mix of power generation assets, including natural gas, coal and renewables such as solar and wind.

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