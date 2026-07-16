The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.176 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st.

AES has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. AES has a payout ratio of 31.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AES to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

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AES Stock Performance

NYSE AES opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65. AES has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.96. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.70.

AES (NYSE:AES - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. AES had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Equities analysts predict that AES will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AES

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AES. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in AES by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,280,668 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $201,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133,230 shares during the last quarter. Kryger Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the first quarter worth approximately $31,702,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of AES by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 6,898,342 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $98,922,000 after buying an additional 1,002,530 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AES by 247.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 968,333 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $10,185,000 after acquiring an additional 689,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in AES by 4,710.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 542,528 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $7,780,000 after acquiring an additional 531,251 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Company Profile

AES Corporation is a global energy company focused on the generation and distribution of electricity across diversified markets. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, AES develops, builds and operates power plants and distribution systems that serve residential, industrial and commercial customers. The company's portfolio includes thermal, renewable and battery energy storage facilities designed to deliver reliable and sustainable electricity solutions.

Through its subsidiaries, AES operates a balanced mix of power generation assets, including natural gas, coal and renewables such as solar and wind.

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