The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Hold" from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.6250.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AES shares. Argus cut AES from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna cut AES from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

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Trending Headlines about AES

Here are the key news stories impacting AES this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ohio utility regulators’ staff recommended approval of the GIP-EQT consortium deal, which was viewed as supportive for AES and helped the stock catch a bid. Article title

Ohio utility regulators’ staff recommended approval of the GIP-EQT consortium deal, which was viewed as supportive for AES and helped the stock catch a bid. Positive Sentiment: News that AES Indiana is stepping up efforts to reduce service disconnection risk for low-income customers may support the company’s public profile and reduce near-term reputational pressure. Article title

News that AES Indiana is stepping up efforts to reduce service disconnection risk for low-income customers may support the company’s public profile and reduce near-term reputational pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also focused on AES Corporation’s upcoming Q2 2026 earnings report, with analysts expecting a mid-single-digit EPS decline, which adds some caution ahead of results. Article title

Investors are also focused on AES Corporation’s upcoming Q2 2026 earnings report, with analysts expecting a mid-single-digit EPS decline, which adds some caution ahead of results. Negative Sentiment: Ohio regulators approved only an $11 million refund for AES Ohio customers, far below the larger relief some had sought, while separate reports say state officials are reconsidering AES rate increases. That raises regulatory pressure on the utility business and could weigh on earnings expectations. Article title Article title

Ohio regulators approved only an $11 million refund for AES Ohio customers, far below the larger relief some had sought, while separate reports say state officials are reconsidering AES rate increases. That raises regulatory pressure on the utility business and could weigh on earnings expectations. Negative Sentiment: Additional coverage says AES Ohio customers are due more than $11 million in refunds and public hearings are being held on a proposed price increase, reinforcing the theme of regulatory scrutiny around the company’s rates. Article title Article title

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,147,438 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $102,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021,385 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in AES by 4,710.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 542,528 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 531,251 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AES in the 4th quarter worth about $585,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its position in AES by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 6,898,342 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $98,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,842,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company's stock.

AES Price Performance

AES stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,232,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,042,642. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65. AES has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.67.

AES (NYSE:AES - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. AES had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Equities research analysts expect that AES will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Company Profile

AES Corporation is a global energy company focused on the generation and distribution of electricity across diversified markets. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, AES develops, builds and operates power plants and distribution systems that serve residential, industrial and commercial customers. The company's portfolio includes thermal, renewable and battery energy storage facilities designed to deliver reliable and sustainable electricity solutions.

Through its subsidiaries, AES operates a balanced mix of power generation assets, including natural gas, coal and renewables such as solar and wind.

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