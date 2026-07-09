The Allstate Corporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.08 (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

Allstate has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Allstate has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allstate to earn $26.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Get Allstate alerts: Sign Up

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $251.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Allstate has a 1-year low of $188.08 and a 1-year high of $257.67. The stock's 50-day moving average is $222.73 and its 200 day moving average is $212.44.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $3.34. Allstate had a return on equity of 42.66% and a net margin of 17.81%.The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 29.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Company Profile

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Allstate, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Allstate wasn't on the list.

While Allstate currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here