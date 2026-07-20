The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.02.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKIN. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $2.50) on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research raised Beauty Health from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Beauty Health from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

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Beauty Health Price Performance

SKIN opened at $0.84 on Monday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. Beauty Health has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market cap of $109.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 2.03%.The firm had revenue of $64.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.28 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Beauty Health will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beauty Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the third quarter worth $31,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company's stock.

Beauty Health Company Profile

Beauty Health Company NASDAQ: SKIN is a U.S.-based consumer wellness and beauty enterprise that integrates device-based and product-based offerings across skin, body and hair wellness categories. The company operates a portfolio of established brands that blend professional and at-home solutions, focusing on innovative formulations and technologies to address a range of beauty and self-care needs. Through its proprietary e-commerce platforms and strategic retail partnerships, Beauty Health seeks to deliver premium experiences and tangible results to a global customer base.

Beauty Health's brand portfolio includes Sol de Janeiro, known for its award-winning Brazilian Bum Bum Cream body care collection; Elemis, a U.K.-originated professional skin care line distributed in spas and skincare clinics; NuFACE and Dermaflash, two at-home beauty device brands specializing in microcurrent facial toning and gentle exfoliation respectively; and Nutrafol, a legal-strength hair wellness supplement clinically designed to support hair growth.

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