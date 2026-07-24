The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,650.79 and traded as low as GBX 3,370. The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 3,373.41, with a volume of 205,688 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from £375.40 to £365 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 4,000 target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,850 to GBX 4,100 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,000 to GBX 4,200 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,531 to GBX 4,517 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 8,252.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Stock Up 0.1%

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,414.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,650.79. The stock has a market cap of £3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported GBX 331.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 238.33 billion during the quarter. The Berkeley Group had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 8.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Berkeley Group

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Robert C. G. Perrins acquired 7,000 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,168 per share, with a total value of £221,760. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company's stock.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

At Berkeley Group we build homes and neighbourhoods across London, Birmingham and the South of England. Our passion and purpose is to build quality homes, strengthen communities and make a positive difference to people's lives. We use our sustained commercial success to make valuable and enduring contributions that benefit all our stakeholders. We specialise in brownfield regeneration, working closely with local communities and councils to revive underused land and create homes where they are needed most.

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