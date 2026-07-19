The Campbell's Company (NASDAQ:CPB) Receives Consensus Rating of "Reduce" from Analysts

The Campbell's Company (NASDAQ:CPB - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Reduce" from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.8750.

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Campbell's to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Campbell's in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stephens downgraded shares of Campbell's from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on Campbell's in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Campbell's from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

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Campbell's Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CPB opened at $22.08 on Friday. Campbell's has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $34.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.02.

Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Campbell's had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 6.12%.The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Campbell's's revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell's will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell's Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Campbell's's dividend payout ratio is 77.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell's during the second quarter worth about $1,394,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Campbell's by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,845 shares of the company's stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell's in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell's in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell's by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 11,621 shares of the company's stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company's stock.

About Campbell's

Campbell's NASDAQ: CPB is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell's has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company's brand portfolio includes Campbell's Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

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