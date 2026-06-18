The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.9412.

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Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Cheesecake Factory from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Cheesecake Factory and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price objective on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cheesecake Factory

Insider Activity at Cheesecake Factory

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Chairman David Overton sold 104,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $6,346,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 3,079,779 shares in the company, valued at $187,928,114.58. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander L. Cappello sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $161,601.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,171 shares in the company, valued at $400,497.90. This represents a 28.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 604 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. NFSG Corp increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 661.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 716 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 973.2% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company's stock.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $75.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $77.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $978.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $964.57 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 4.34%.The business's revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Cheesecake Factory's dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated NASDAQ: CAKE is an American restaurant company and distributor renowned for its full-service casual-dining concept and specialty cheesecakes. Headquartered in Calabasas Hills, California, the company operates more than 200 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory® brand across the United States, Puerto Rico and select international markets. In addition to sit-down dining, Cheesecake Factory franchised locations offer catering and take-out services, while a separate manufacturing arm supplies branded cheesecakes and desserts to supermarkets, hotels and other foodservice operators.

The origins of the brand trace back to a small cheesecake bakery founded in Detroit in the 1940s.

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