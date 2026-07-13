The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.8462.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered Cooper Companies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price objective on Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th.

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Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $70.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $58.89 and a 1 year high of $89.83.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 332.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,184,992 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $424,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,178 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $233,539,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 479.6% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,287,837 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $269,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,594 shares during the period. JANA Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,917,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,028,821 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $494,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,568 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

Cooper Companies, Inc NASDAQ: COO is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women's health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

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