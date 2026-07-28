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The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Trading Up 5.5% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
The Descartes Systems Group logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Descartes Systems Group shares rose 5.5% to C$105.99 in mid-day trading, with volume below its average. The company’s market capitalization reached approximately C$9.05 billion.
  • Analyst sentiment remains strongly positive: National Bank Financial and Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded the stock to “strong buy,” giving it a consensus rating of Strong Buy from five analysts.
  • The company reported quarterly revenue of C$262.95 million and EPS of C$0.75, alongside a 23.35% net margin. An insider recently sold 2,772 shares at an average price of C$101.05.
  • Interested in The Descartes Systems Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG - Get Free Report) NASDAQ: DSGX rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$106.84 and last traded at C$105.99. 190,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 325,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$100.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 5.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business's fifty day moving average is C$100.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$99.85. The stock has a market cap of C$9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.13.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG - Get Free Report) NASDAQ: DSGX last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of C$262.95 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 3.3498285 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Descartes Systems Group

In related news, insider William Chad Murphy sold 2,772 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.05, for a total value of C$280,110.60. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report)

Descartes powers more responsive, efficient, secure and sustainable international and domestic supply chains by uniting logistics-intensive businesses on its Global Logistics Network ('GLN'). Shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers connect and collaborate on the GLN, leveraging technology, data and artificial intelligence ('AI') to manage last mile deliveries, domestic and international shipments, transportation rating and payment, global trade research, customs compliance and a variety of regulatory processes.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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