The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target Raised to $207.00 at Truist Financial

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $202.00 to $207.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock's previous close.

ENSG has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen cut The Ensign Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Zacks Research downgraded The Ensign Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $216.25.

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The Ensign Group Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ ENSG traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.53. 77,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,930. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.69.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.90%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-7.850 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, Director John O. Agwunobi sold 392 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $67,055.52. Following the sale, the director owned 9,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,625,583.18. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $114,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,507,706.56. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,792 shares of company stock worth $309,599 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Monetary Solutions Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 172 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayban purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company's stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company's model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

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