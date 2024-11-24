The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Holdings Increased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,371 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 20,958 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies comprises approximately 1.0% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.'s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EL. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company's stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,109 shares of the company's stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 30.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 22.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 844 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,950 shares of the company's stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company's stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EL. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Estée Lauder Companies from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the company from $113.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $98.57.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $69.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $62.29 and a one year high of $159.75. The business's 50-day moving average price is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.26. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.37 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Estée Lauder Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 471.43%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 77,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.01 per share, with a total value of $4,960,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 234,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,010,345. The trade was a 49.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,578,114. The trade was a 6.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

