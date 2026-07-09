The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $986.9091.

Several analysts have commented on GS shares. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. CICC Research lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. HSBC upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th.

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Trending Headlines about The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs is being cited as a beneficiary of a stronger second quarter for Wall Street banks, with analysts saying a trading surge — helped by the SpaceX IPO and solid M&A activity — could lift results when GS reports earnings next week. Article Title

Goldman Sachs is being cited as a beneficiary of a stronger second quarter for Wall Street banks, with analysts saying a trading surge — helped by the SpaceX IPO and solid M&A activity — could lift results when GS reports earnings next week. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on GS to $1,150 and kept a Buy rating, while UBS also lifted its target, reinforcing bullish sentiment ahead of earnings. Article Title

Bank of America raised its price target on GS to $1,150 and kept a Buy rating, while UBS also lifted its target, reinforcing bullish sentiment ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Multiple previews ahead of the July 14 earnings report say Goldman Sachs could post earnings growth, with expectations centered on strong trading and investment banking revenue. Article Title

Multiple previews ahead of the July 14 earnings report say Goldman Sachs could post earnings growth, with expectations centered on strong trading and investment banking revenue. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs is also highlighting long-term growth opportunities in private markets, saying it sees a $2 trillion opportunity and wants to scale alternative assets under supervision to $750 billion by 2030. Article Title

Goldman Sachs is also highlighting long-term growth opportunities in private markets, saying it sees a $2 trillion opportunity and wants to scale alternative assets under supervision to $750 billion by 2030. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs continues to issue market calls and research across sectors, including a bullish view on Nvidia, a favorable take on Meta, and revised commodity and currency forecasts, which mostly reflects the firm’s influence as a market strategist rather than a direct catalyst for GS shares. Article Title

Goldman Sachs continues to issue market calls and research across sectors, including a bullish view on Nvidia, a favorable take on Meta, and revised commodity and currency forecasts, which mostly reflects the firm’s influence as a market strategist rather than a direct catalyst for GS shares. Negative Sentiment: One article noted Goldman’s own strategists have warned that leverage is building in markets and that hedge funds are reducing tech exposure, which could signal a more cautious backdrop for risk assets if volatility rises. Article Title

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. The trade was a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,413,472.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $1,028.92 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $691.30 and a 1 year high of $1,125.00. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1,012.40 and its 200-day moving average is $936.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.12 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 60.44 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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